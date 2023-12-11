Crews responding to gas leak near Avenue L and Main Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crews with Lubbock Fire Rescue are responding to a cut gas line near Avenue L and Main Street.

A post from LFR stated the line was cut due to construction in the area.

ATMOS personnel are also on scene to assess the situation.

Authorities state there is no threat to the public. However, people are advised to avoid the area while crews work to repair the line.

