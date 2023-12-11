Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Crews responding to gas leak near Avenue L and Main Street

Authorities state there is no threat to the public.
Authorities state there is no threat to the public.(Lubbock Fire Rescue)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crews with Lubbock Fire Rescue are responding to a cut gas line near Avenue L and Main Street.

A post from LFR stated the line was cut due to construction in the area.

ATMOS personnel are also on scene to assess the situation.

Authorities state there is no threat to the public. However, people are advised to avoid the area while crews work to repair the line.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffrey Norman Colvin
Lubbock physician arrested, Texas medical license suspended
Two people have died and another suffered serious injuries after a Saturday evening crash in...
LPD releases names in Central Lubbock fatal crash
Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting units from Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a small plane...
Fuel spill but no injuries after small plane crash at Lubbock airport
LP&L customers switching to ercot
LP&L switching remaining customers to ERCOT grid
24 hour temperature change
Cold Saturday night, breezy Sunday

Latest News

Lubbock Fire Rescue received a 911 call in reference to a shed on fire near the 1500 Block of...
LFR: Juvenile responsible for Monday morning shed fire
Two people have died and another suffered serious injuries after a Saturday evening crash in...
LPD releases names in Central Lubbock fatal crash
LP&L customers switching to ercot
LP&L completes move to ERCOT
A Fritch resident claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket that was purchased in...
Fritch resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize purchased in Amarillo