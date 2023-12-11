December showers on the way!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The past seven weeks have been rather dry for the South Plains area. Lubbock recorded just under a quarter inch (at the airport). That’s about 15 percent of the average (about one and two-thirds inches) for that time frame. Showers, however, are on the way.

Showers become likely Wednesday through Thursday night. More detail in the accompanying story. (KCBD First Alert)

While rain will return to our area, today and tomorrow will remain dry. The rain chance begins late Tuesday evening as a slight chance, then increases Wednesday through Thursday night as likely. Thunder may rumble across the Plains, mainly Wednesday and Wednesday night. I do not expect severe storms.

If you hear thunder, the lightning generating it is near enough to strike your location. When thunder roars, move indoors. You should move inside - a house, business, or even vehicle.

As temperatures drop, some snow may fall over the northern viewing area late Thursday into Friday morning. At this time, little if any accumulation is expected.

This afternoon will be the mildest of the week. Temperatures will decrease and precipitation chances will increase mid- to late week. (KCBD First Alert)

It is possible that some light snow may fall in and around Lubbock Thursday evening through Friday morning. If so, none is expected to accumulate or be measurable.

Keep an eye on the forecast for possible changes to the outlook.

Otherwise, today will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be light. Temperatures will peak around five or six degrees above average for the date.

Today dry with a mix of sun and clouds, a light wind, and highs five to six degrees above average. (KCBD First Alert)

Tuesday, too, will be dry under a mostly cloudy sky. A slight breeze will kick up in the afternoon with highs near average for mid-December. My forecast high for Lubbock tomorrow is 57°F.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.