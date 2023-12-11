Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Slaton Tigerettes

SLATON, TX (KCBD) - The Slaton Tigerettes are the Hoop Madness Team of the Week.

Slaton is now 15-1 overall after defeating Olton Friday at home 42-29. Friday’s home game ended a 10-game road trip for Slaton, all of which ended in wins.

Coach Justin Barton began his Slaton coaching journey in early September with the first after school practice taking place Oct. 13. Tough for a new coach to build the culture in such a short time frame, but Slaton with only three seniors has continued to stack wins.

After the home win Friday, Slaton is back on the road as they’ll head to Childress on Tuesday.

