Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Fritch resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize purchased in Amarillo

A Fritch resident claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket that was purchased in...
A Fritch resident claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket that was purchased in Amarillo. (Source: Texas Lottery Commission)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Fritch resident claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket that was purchased in Amarillo.

The ticket was purchased at Chisum Travel Center located on FM 1912 in Amarillo.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

This was the fourth of 15 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

The odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.54, including break-even prizes.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffrey Norman Colvin
Lubbock physician arrested, Texas medical license suspended
Two people have died and another suffered serious injuries after a Saturday evening crash in...
2 dead, 1 injured after crash in 5600 block of Villa Drive
Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting units from Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a small plane...
Fuel spill but no injuries after small plane crash at Lubbock airport
LP&L customers switching to ercot
LP&L switching remaining customers to ERCOT grid
24 hour temperature change
Cold Saturday night, breezy Sunday

Latest News

Noon Notebook: Science Spectrum hosting 'Santa and The Christmas Trolls' Marionette Puppet Show
Noon Notebook: Science Spectrum hosting 'Santa and The Christmas Trolls' Marionette Puppet Show
Downtown area Tuesday December 12, 2023, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
Codes Neighborhood Deployment in Downtown Area for Tuesday
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign
Good Day Lubbock Birthdays - Monday, Dec. 11