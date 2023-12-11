Fritch resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize purchased in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Fritch resident claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket that was purchased in Amarillo.

The ticket was purchased at Chisum Travel Center located on FM 1912 in Amarillo.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

This was the fourth of 15 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

The odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.54, including break-even prizes.

