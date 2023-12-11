Healthwise Expo 2024
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Dash

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Dash, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about six months.

Dash is a big, sweet puppy who loves playing with toys and going on adventures. Dash is up-to-date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Samson.

