LFR: Juvenile responsible for Monday morning shed fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Just before 10:30 Monday morning, Lubbock Fire Rescue received a 911 call in reference to a shed on fire near the 1500 Block of East 8th Street.

The 911 caller said a shed was fully involved within close proximity of a nearby residence.

Upon arrival, units were advised of a dog possibly trapped in the back yard.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire with zero reported injuries and locate the missing dog.

The fire was contained to the shed and one adjacent vehicle.

During the investigation, the Lubbock Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the cause of the fire was incendiary.

Officials say, A 12-year old Lubbock juvenile was determined to be the one who set the fire.

That juvenile was referred to the Lubbock Juvenile Fire Setter Intervention Program, a program designed to provide education and intervention to the families of the fire setter and cease and eliminate the unsafe behavior.

Lubbock Fire Rescue encourages families to take an active part in preventing this type of behavior.

Juveniles who are charged with a fire-related offense may be arrested and booked in at the Juvenile Detention Center or a police report will be sent to the Juvenile District Attorney and an arrest may be made at a later date.

Fire-related offenses could include:

Reckless Damage or Destruction – Class C Misdemeanor

Criminal Mischief – State Jail Felony

Arson – State Jail Felony to 1st Degree Felony

False Alarm or Report – Class A Misdemeanor to State Jail Felony

Unauthorized Burn – Class C Misdemeanor

