Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

LPD releases names in Central Lubbock fatal crash

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department was called to the 5600 block of S Avenue Q on Saturday evening for a crash with injuries. According to a release sent on Monday afternoon, LPD arrived on the scene and found 41-year-old Angela Bray and 23-year-old Rodrigo Torres in a passenger car and were pronounced dead at the scene.

LPD also located 24-year-old Princeton Ugwu in a second passenger car with serious injuries and was transported by EMS to UMC.

According to the release, Ugwu was traveling north on S Ave. Q and Bray was traveling west in the 1000 block of 58th St when the two collided at the intersection. After the initial crash, Bray’s car hit two parked vehicles and Ugwu’s hit another parked car. LPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffrey Norman Colvin
Lubbock physician arrested, Texas medical license suspended
Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting units from Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a small plane...
Fuel spill but no injuries after small plane crash at Lubbock airport
LP&L customers switching to ercot
LP&L switching remaining customers to ERCOT grid
24 hour temperature change
Cold Saturday night, breezy Sunday

Latest News

Lubbock Fire Rescue received a 911 call in reference to a shed on fire near the 1500 Block of...
LFR: Juvenile responsible for Monday morning shed fire
LP&L customers switching to ercot
LP&L completes move to ERCOT
A Fritch resident claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket that was purchased in...
Fritch resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize purchased in Amarillo
Noon Notebook: Science Spectrum hosting 'Santa and The Christmas Trolls' Marionette Puppet Show
Noon Notebook: Science Spectrum hosting 'Santa and The Christmas Trolls' Marionette Puppet Show