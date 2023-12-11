LPD releases names in Central Lubbock fatal crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department was called to the 5600 block of S Avenue Q on Saturday evening for a crash with injuries. According to a release sent on Monday afternoon, LPD arrived on the scene and found 41-year-old Angela Bray and 23-year-old Rodrigo Torres in a passenger car and were pronounced dead at the scene.

LPD also located 24-year-old Princeton Ugwu in a second passenger car with serious injuries and was transported by EMS to UMC.

According to the release, Ugwu was traveling north on S Ave. Q and Bray was traveling west in the 1000 block of 58th St when the two collided at the intersection. After the initial crash, Bray’s car hit two parked vehicles and Ugwu’s hit another parked car. LPD said the investigation is ongoing.

