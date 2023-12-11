LP&L completes move to ERCOT

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power and Light finished the move to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) on Monday morning around 9:46 a.m.

The move on Monday finished connecting the remaining 30% of its system. According to a release from LP&L, the historic move wraps up over eight years of work and constitutes the largest migration of electrical load in Texas history.

The final process began on Saturday morning. Originally, customers were told to expect a one-time outage for no more than 30 minutes. However, LP&L said the average outage time per customer over the three-day move was just under 10 minutes. The first migration that took place over Memorial Day 2021 had an average outage time of 16 minutes.

“This is a historic event for LP&L, its valued customers and the City of Lubbock,” Chief Administrative Officer for LP&L Joel Ivy said in the release. “We sincerely thank each and every individual that has worked to make this day possible since we first announced the move to ERCOT in September 2015. We could not be more proud of the end result and now we focus our attention on getting our customers to the retail competitive market over the next 90 days.”

With the move, Lubbock is open to a competitive retail electric market with 100 percent of customers connected to the ERCOT grid. There will be a six-week electric shopping window from Jan. 5 through Feb. 15, 2024. LP&L will migrate customers to their chosen provider over the course of March.

For more information, visit LPandL.com.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.