Lubbock Fuddruckers moving locations in January 2024

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Fuddruckers announced on Monday it is relocating from 5501 Slide Road to 6616 Milwaukee Ave.

The new Fuddruckers location is set to open in January 2024.

Mickey Rogers and Daniel Stanton, who are the Fuddruckers’ franchise owners say that they are excited about this next chapter for Fuddruckers in Lubbock.

They also look forward to welcoming both our loyal customers and new faces to the new location.

The current location on Slide Road will be closing on Christmas Eve at 3 p.m. to prepare for the new location.

The exact reopening date at the new location on Milwaukee Avenue will released at a later time.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.