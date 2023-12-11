Lubbock PD conducting follow-up investigation after fatal crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is conducting a follow-up crash investigation after a deadly collision on Saturday.

Two people died and another person was seriously injured in the crash. The injured individual was taken to UMC for treatment.

The follow-up investigation is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Avenue Q. It will last for about two hours.

The following roadways will be blocked off:

Traffic heading north on Slaton Hwy will be diverted to the northbound access road of I-27.

Traffic from the southbound access road of I-27 will not be allowed to go north on Slaton Highway to South Avenue Q Drive.

58th Street will be blocked for both eastbound and westbound traffic at South Avenue Q Drive.

Southbound traffic on South Avenue Q Drive will be diverted at Briercroft Office Park road.

No travel will be allowed on South Avenue Q Drive between the 5500 block and the 5800 block.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

