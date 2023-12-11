Lubbock PD conducting follow-up investigation after fatal crash
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is conducting a follow-up crash investigation after a deadly collision on Saturday.
Two people died and another person was seriously injured in the crash. The injured individual was taken to UMC for treatment.
The follow-up investigation is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Avenue Q. It will last for about two hours.
The following roadways will be blocked off:
- Traffic heading north on Slaton Hwy will be diverted to the northbound access road of I-27.
- Traffic from the southbound access road of I-27 will not be allowed to go north on Slaton Highway to South Avenue Q Drive.
- 58th Street will be blocked for both eastbound and westbound traffic at South Avenue Q Drive.
- Southbound traffic on South Avenue Q Drive will be diverted at Briercroft Office Park road.
- No travel will be allowed on South Avenue Q Drive between the 5500 block and the 5800 block.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
