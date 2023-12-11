Healthwise Expo 2024
Monday morning top stories: NTSB investigating small plane crash at Lubbock airport

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Small plane crashes at Lubbock airport

Two killed in crash near 56th and Ave. Q

LP&L switching customers to ERCOT

  • LP&L will finish switching over its remaining customers to the ERCOT grid today
  • The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. this afternoon and affected customers will lose power for about 30 minutes
  • Read more here: LP&L switching remaining customers to ERCOT grid

