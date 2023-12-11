Monday morning top stories: NTSB investigating small plane crash at Lubbock airport
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Small plane crashes at Lubbock airport
- The NTSB is investigating a crash at the Lubbock International Airport
- Lubbock Fire Rescue says a small plane crashed on the runway and no injuries were reported
- Read more here: Fuel spill but no injuries after small plane crash at Lubbock airport
Two killed in crash near 56th and Ave. Q
- Two people are dead and another seriously injured after a crash near 56th and Ave. Q Saturday night
- Police have not released the names of the victims
- Details here: 2 dead, 1 injured after crash in 5600 block of Villa Drive
LP&L switching customers to ERCOT
- LP&L will finish switching over its remaining customers to the ERCOT grid today
- The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. this afternoon and affected customers will lose power for about 30 minutes
- Read more here: LP&L switching remaining customers to ERCOT grid
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.