Monday morning top stories: NTSB investigating small plane crash at Lubbock airport

Small plane crashes at Lubbock airport

The NTSB is investigating a crash at the Lubbock International Airport

Lubbock Fire Rescue says a small plane crashed on the runway and no injuries were reported

Two killed in crash near 56th and Ave. Q

Two people are dead and another seriously injured after a crash near 56th and Ave. Q Saturday night

Police have not released the names of the victims

LP&L switching customers to ERCOT

LP&L will finish switching over its remaining customers to the ERCOT grid today

The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. this afternoon and affected customers will lose power for about 30 minutes

