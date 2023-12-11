Muoneke scores 19, Abilene Christian knocks off Div. III-Howard Payne 120-69

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Muodubem Muoneke had 19 points in Abilene Christian’s 120-69 victory against Division III-Howard Payne on Sunday night.

Muoneke added five rebounds for the Wildcats (4-6). Ali Abdou Dibba shot 6 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to add 17 points. Aidan Igiehon had 15 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.

Jarod Johnson led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 11 points and four assists. Howard Payne also got 11 points from Myles Brown. Armonie Ramey also had 10 points and five steals.

NEXT UP

Abilene Christian hosts UTEP in its next matchup on December 17.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.