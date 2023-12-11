Noon Notebook: Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents Handel’s ‘Messiah’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The most-beloved concert of the season for Lubbock Symphony Orchestra, “Handel’s Messiah,” is being performed by the Lubbock Chamber Orchestra and FUMC Chancel Choir. This performance is known as a musical rite of the holiday season with Handel’s grand oratorio, and brought to life by the power of choral music. Messiah continues to be a global sensation as it features some of the most impactful choral passages ever written .Joining LSO for this holiday tradition is Chamber conductor Dr. Eric Allen, as he comes off an appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with the Texas Tech University Goin’ Band.

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) is one of the oldest community organizations in Lubbock. Founded in 1946, LSO is an integral part of the cultural fabric of the South Plains region and is made up of professional talented musicians from all parts of the Lubbock Community.

