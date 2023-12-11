Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Noon Notebook: Science Spectrum hosting ‘Santa and The Christmas Trolls’ Marionette Puppet Show

By Julie Castaneda
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Science Spectrum is hosting ‘Santa and The Christmas Trolls’ Marionette Puppet Show on Friday & Saturday, December 22nd & 23rd. Showtimes: Dec. 22nd - 7:00pm. Dec. 23rd - 11:00am, 2:00pm & 4:00pm. Shows will be at the Science Spectrum Museum located at 2579 S. Loop 289.

Click here for tickets and more information.

Science Spectrum
Science Spectrum(Science Spectrum)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffrey Norman Colvin
Lubbock physician arrested, Texas medical license suspended
Two people have died and another suffered serious injuries after a Saturday evening crash in...
2 dead, 1 injured after crash in 5600 block of Villa Drive
Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting units from Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a small plane...
Fuel spill but no injuries after small plane crash at Lubbock airport
LP&L customers switching to ercot
LP&L switching remaining customers to ERCOT grid
24 hour temperature change
Cold Saturday night, breezy Sunday

Latest News

Noon Notebook: Science Spectrum hosting 'Santa and The Christmas Trolls' Marionette Puppet Show
Noon Notebook: Science Spectrum hosting 'Santa and The Christmas Trolls' Marionette Puppet Show
Baby Shark coming to Lubbock
Baby Shark to make a splash at the Buddy Holly Hall in May
The 36th annual Ransom Canyon Christmas Tour of Homes will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday,...
36th annual Ransom Canyon Christmas Tour of Homes
Noon Notebook: 36th annual Ransom Canyon Christmas Tour of Homes