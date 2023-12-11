Noon Notebook: Science Spectrum hosting ‘Santa and The Christmas Trolls’ Marionette Puppet Show
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Science Spectrum is hosting ‘Santa and The Christmas Trolls’ Marionette Puppet Show on Friday & Saturday, December 22nd & 23rd. Showtimes: Dec. 22nd - 7:00pm. Dec. 23rd - 11:00am, 2:00pm & 4:00pm. Shows will be at the Science Spectrum Museum located at 2579 S. Loop 289.
Click here for tickets and more information.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.