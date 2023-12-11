Shallowater FFA success at state, national levels

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Shallowater Future Farmers of America (FFA) is celebrating again this year after a national championship and more success at a state competition.

Shallowater FFA’s agricultural issues team advanced to nationals last December and just competed in November. There, they came home with the gold. Lexi Terry, who was on the team, said they had to research two sides on a given issue.

“They give you their side of the story, and why they think it benefits or doesn’t benefit them, and it really is so that the judges can see both sides of the story,” Terry said.

The team was asked to address the issue of dicamba, an herbicide producers use, and research if it should be on the market.

“For a cotton farmer, they want dicamba, because it kills pig weed. That’s a really bad weed, and it can affect a lot of their crop if they don’t use it,” Terry said.

The team learned there’s more to the story, even in West Texas, where both cotton and grapes are grown. Terry said the team spoke to professionals on both sides and learned why vineyard owners don’t want dicamba.

“Who don’t want dicamba because if the drift from the dicamba gets on their plants or their vines, then it can completely kill their crop,” Terry said.

But success for Shallowater didn’t stop with a national championship. Eli Bowe, from the senior skills team, got to walk alongside their junior skills team which ended up in semifinalists at the beginning of December.

“I was able to help coach them and help walk with them through that process,” Bowe said.

This team explained how breakfast sausage is produced to the judges.

“We just gave our judges step by step process through how this formulation is made and talked about safety and sanitary restrictions that come with that process,” Bowe said.

The public relations team came in second in the state.

“To be able to be successful at the end was truly a cool experience that taught me so much,” team member Stone Beach said.

Beach said they were tasked with telling incoming members why to join FFA.

“We have to develop a script about how to encourage those members to join Shallowater FFA and want to be involved in Shallowater FFA,” Beach said.

A question all these students have a better answer to after these competitions. They said FFA offered them so much, even outside of the industry.

“The hands-on experiences and the fun and the connections that we have reach far more than just agriculture,” Beach said.

Terry and Bowe are seniors who found their future career from FFA. Terry plans to major in animal science, and Bowe will pursue a career as an agriculture teacher.

