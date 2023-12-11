Healthwise Expo 2024
StarCare to recognize Rep. Carl Tepper for passage of House Bill

Carl Tepper
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - StarCare Specialty Health System (StarCare) proudly announces the recognition of Representative Carl Tepper for his pivotal leadership in passing legislation honoring a 30+ year commitment made by the State of Texas to the Lubbock Community.

Representative Tepper sponsored, filed, carried, and secured the passage of HB4415, transferring ownership of Sunrise Canyon Hospital “back” to StarCare Specialty Health System, honoring a commitment made by the State over 30 years ago when StarCare deeded the land to the state and agreed to assume responsibility for running the hospital after it was built. The agreement was for the State to transfer ownership of the building and land back to StarCare, once the bond debt used to build the building, was retired.

A Commemorative Bill presentation to honor Representative Tepper is scheduled for December 12, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at StarCare’s administrative headquarters located at 904 Avenue O, where he will be commended for his dedicated efforts in advancing mental health initiatives in West Texas. The presentation symbolizes StarCare’s deep appreciation of Representative Tepper’s instrumental role in the legislative process, ensuring the citizens of the Lubbock community have continued access to the important, life-saving services provided at Sunrise Canyon Hospital.

The presentation will feature remarks from StarCare Board Chairperson, Judge Drue Farmer; CEO, Beth Lawson; and Representative Carl Tepper.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by StarCare Specialty Health System.

