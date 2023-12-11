Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Texas A&M-Commerce hosts Thomas and Northern Colorado

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-6)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Saint Thomas scored 28 points in Northern Colorado's 75-71 victory over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Lions are 3-1 on their home court. Texas A&M-Commerce is eighth in the Southland with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tommie Lewis averaging 4.3.

The Bears are 0-2 on the road. Northern Colorado is the Big Sky leader with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Thomas averaging 7.4.

Texas A&M-Commerce is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Northern Colorado allows to opponents. Northern Colorado's 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Texas A&M-Commerce has allowed to its opponents (44.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Jerome Brewer Jr. is shooting 52.0% and averaging 12.9 points for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Thomas is averaging 16.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and two steals for the Bears. Dejour Reaves is averaging 15.1 points for Northern Colorado.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffrey Norman Colvin
Lubbock physician arrested, Texas medical license suspended
Two people have died and another suffered serious injuries after a Saturday evening crash in...
2 dead, 1 injured after crash in 5600 block of Villa Drive
Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting units from Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a small plane...
Fuel spill but no injuries after small plane crash at Lubbock airport
24 hour temperature change
Cold Saturday night, breezy Sunday
LP&L customers switching to ercot
LP&L switching remaining customers to ERCOT grid

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles...
Dak Prescott, Brandon Aubrey help Cowboys pull even with Eagles in NFC East with 33-13 victory
Cowboys' Aubrey hits from 60 and 59 yards while extending record to 30 straight FGs to start career
Muoneke scores 19, Abilene Christian knocks off Div. III-Howard Payne 120-69
David Jones has 29 points with five 3s as Memphis beats No. 21 Texas A&M 81-75