Texas A&M-Commerce hosts Thomas and Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-6)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Saint Thomas scored 28 points in Northern Colorado's 75-71 victory over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Lions are 3-1 on their home court. Texas A&M-Commerce is eighth in the Southland with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tommie Lewis averaging 4.3.

The Bears are 0-2 on the road. Northern Colorado is the Big Sky leader with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Thomas averaging 7.4.

Texas A&M-Commerce is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Northern Colorado allows to opponents. Northern Colorado's 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Texas A&M-Commerce has allowed to its opponents (44.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Jerome Brewer Jr. is shooting 52.0% and averaging 12.9 points for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Thomas is averaging 16.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and two steals for the Bears. Dejour Reaves is averaging 15.1 points for Northern Colorado.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.