Warmer Monday, rain event begins Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday’s high temperatures will be around five to 10 degrees warmer, compared to Sunday. Winds will be calmer, and sunny skies are expected.

Monday's high temperatures (KCBD)

Monday afternoon/ evening cloud coverage will increase across our area. Southeast winds will dominate around five to 10 mph in the evening, becoming east starting Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be quiet and cooler with cloudy conditions returning.

Raincast for Tuesday night (KCBD)

Tuesday night begins a widespread rainfall event across the area. A front will enter the area late Tuesday early Wednesday dropping highs into the 40s and bringing a ton of moisture. Rain is expected on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. There will be a chance for a wintry mix from Wednesday night to Thursday as temperatures drop overnight. On Friday rain chances will diminish but with cooler temperatures at night, it may become hazardous with black ice on the roads. Another possible hazard to note about these upcoming showers and storms is flooding. Flooding hazards are most likely Wednesday through Thursday across the area. As of right now, the chance for these showers and storms to become severe is very low.

7 day forecast (KCBD)

