Caleb Rogers set to return to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech received positive news regarding a returning senior for the second time in as many days Tuesday as senior offensive lineman Caleb Rogers announced his intention to utilize his final year of eligibility with the Red Raiders.

Rogers, a consistent presence on the offensive line the past four seasons, is expected to make his 42nd career start Saturday in Texas Tech’s appearance in the Radiant Technologies Independence Bowl. He ranks second on the team currently in career starts as a Red Raider and is third overall in starts over an entire career, trailing only a pair of super seniors in defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings (57) and fellow offensive lineman Cole Spencer (49).

“Caleb Rogers is easily among the most passionate players on our roster in his love and commitment to this university and football program,” head coach Joey McGuire said. “Like with all our upperclassmen, it was important to Caleb, his family and for us that he goes through this process to come to the best decision for him and his future as we firmly believe he has a bright future one day in the NFL. We’re thankful he’s trusted us with another year as a leader on our offensive line.”

His return gives offensive coordinator Zach Kittley and offensive line coach Stephen Hamby additional flexibility when building out the future up front as Rogers has played both tackle positions during his Red Raider career and has also practiced in the interior, namely at center.

A native of Mansfield in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Rogers has started all 12 games this season at right tackle for a Red Raider offense that has produced one of the nation’s leading rushers in Tahj Brooks, who, likewise, announced his own return on Monday. Rogers has started in either of the two tackle spots in each of the last 41-consecutive games dating back to the final three contests of his 2020 true freshman season.

On top of his work on the field, Rogers will head into Saturday’s tilt with Cal as a Texas Tech graduate after earning his degree Monday in a special ceremony for Texas Tech’s student-athletes and travel party. He earned his undergraduate degree in university studies in 3 1/2 years.

Kickoff between Texas Tech and Cal is slated for 8:15 p.m. Saturday night at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. Coverage will be provided nationally on ESPN and the Texas Tech Sports Network.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.