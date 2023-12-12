Colder and wet South Plains weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Much needed precipitation is on the way, and it may begin as early as this evening. Between now and then, another dry day.

In addition to dry, this afternoon will be a bit breezy with more cloud cover than yesterday. Temperatures will peak a bit lower than yesterday, from the mid-50s in the northwest to near 60 degrees in the southeast.

This afternoon dry, a bit breezy, a bit more cloud cover, and a bit less warmth. (KCBD First Alert)

The breeze, the clouds, and the temperatures, will result in an afternoon that is a bit chilly.

Our chance of rain begins as slight this evening, but increases overnight and becomes likely tomorrow. It will be a cold rain, continuing through Thursday night. Some thunder is likely, but severe weather is not expected. Much of the viewing area is expected to receive significant moisture during that time. Some may come in the form of snow.

Data this morning supports rain event (between now and Friday morning) totals of a half inch or more over the western viewing area, an inch or more central areas (including Lubbock and Plainview), and two or more inches eastern areas (generally “off”, or east of, the Caprock).

Much needed precipitation is on the way, and it may begin as early as this evening, and it may include some snow. (KCBD First Alert)

Snow is possible as colder air moves in late Thursday and Thursday night. This is most likely over the southern Panhandle, the northwestern KCBD-FOX34 viewing area. Several inches of snow may FALL in the northwest, but ACCUMULATIONS of less than two inches currently are anticipated. For the remainder of the viewing area, Lubbock included, no accumulation is expected.

Of course, any wintry precip on pavement creates a hazardous driving environment. Please keep up with the latest forecast, check on weather at the time, drive to conditions, and use common sense.

Snow, too, is possible late Thursday and Thursday night.

Plan accordingly if you will be outside. Remember, if you hear thunder, lightning is near enough that it may strike your location. “When Thunder Roars, Move Indoors.” If you encounter a flooded road, turn around. “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”. About half of all flash flood deaths occur in vehicles.

You can check in on our latest forecast - and check for updates - in the forecast section here on our Weather Page (after closing this story) and in our KCBD Weather app. It’s free in your app/play store.

