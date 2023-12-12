Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

District 4 & 5 Councilmembers to host meeting on electric competition next week

The City of Lubbock
The City of Lubbock(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock announced that District 4 Councilman Steve Massengale and District 5 Councilwoman Dr. Jennifer Wilson will host a community meeting next Tuesday, December 19th.

The meeting will be from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Junior League of Lubbock, which is located at 4205 84th Street.

They will discuss the upcoming switch to electric competition.

Representatives from Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) will also be in attendance to answer citizen questions about picking a new electric provider when the option becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died and another suffered serious injuries after a Saturday evening crash in...
LPD releases names in Central Lubbock fatal crash
This image provided by Kate Cox shows Kate Cox. A Texas judge has given the pregnant woman...
Texas woman who sought court permission for abortion leaves state for the procedure, attorneys say
Dr. Jeffrey Norman Colvin
Lubbock physician arrested, Texas medical license suspended
Fuddruckers
Lubbock Fuddruckers moving locations in January 2024
Lubbock County District Attorney Sunshine Stanek said she has worked to fill six of eight open...
KCBD Investigates A Prosecutor’s Plea: Lubbock County District Attorney’s office no longer nearing crisis mode

Latest News

James Michael Tapley, 30
Former Lubbock ISD middle school teacher accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
Lubbock Fire Rescue Logo (Source: KCBD Video)
Lubbock Fire Rescue warns public about recent scam calls
A Lubbock man and woman were killed in a head-on crash in Baylor County last Wednesday.
Lubbock man and woman killed in wrong-way crash in Baylor County
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: LP&L completes transfer of customers to ERCOT grid