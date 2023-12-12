District 4 & 5 Councilmembers to host meeting on electric competition tonight
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock announced that District 4 Councilman Steve Massengale and District 5 Councilwoman Dr. Jennifer Wilson will host a community meeting Tuesday, December 19th.
The meeting will be from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Junior League of Lubbock, which is located at 4205 84th Street.
They will discuss the upcoming switch to electric competition.
Representatives from Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) will also be in attendance to answer citizen questions about picking a new electric provider when the option becomes available.
