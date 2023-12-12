Historic Wallace Theatre in Levelland welcomes back blade sign and marquee

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The historic Wallace Theater, a beloved landmark in the heart of Levelland, Texas, is set to welcome back its iconic blade sign and marquee, signaling a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to preserve the cultural heritage of the community.

Originally installed in 1949, the Wallace Theater blade sign was a beacon of entertainment, attracting locals and visitors alike to immerse themselves in the magic of cinema. Standing approximately 42 feet tall, adorned with neon lighting and six-foot-wide letters on two sides, the original sign became an integral part of Levelland’s identity. Unfortunately, the blade was removed in the 1980s, leaving behind memories of its glory days.

The restoration project, now completed, aimed not only to replicate the historic blade sign but also to infuse modern elements for sustainability. The new blade, designed to mirror the original, is constructed with lightweight aluminum and features a lighted antenna and LED Neon lighting, prioritizing energy conservation. Adding a touch of nostalgia, the blade will also include a movable letter marquee, reminiscent of the theater’s golden era.

Alycyn Keeling, Executive Director, expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, “This is a win for Levelland and West Texas. It is preserving the rich history of our community and is lighting the way for a very bright future. This building holds countless memories for so many individuals and it is ready to make core memories for the next generation. As the sign has been raised, seeing the community’s excitement and pride for this victory is wonderful.”

Levelland resident and Wallace supporter Carrla Jones shared her excitement, saying, “As a supporter of the Wallace and the efforts to restore this iconic theater for our community to enjoy for years to come, it is so exciting. There are so many wonderful and exciting things happening at and within the Wallace.”

The restoration project was made possible through a combination of grants and community support. Vanessa N. Ruiz, whose family has been involved in the project since its inception, expressed her gratitude, saying, “I’m honored that my family has supported this project from the beginning through work in early renovations, and now the community can join in the joy and work of this wonderful project! I look forward to hearing community stories and then seeing the impact the Wallace brings.”

“My wife and I are proud to support the historic renovation with a lightbulb. When I see the sign it makes me excited for the things that are going to happen. The sign along with the interior design is nothing short of New York-style quality. It will be beyond anything in the region. The Wallace will be the anchor on the square that will draw in nightlife and restaurants and will be the catalyst to what we’ve all been wanting to see as our downtown continues to grow.” Michael Stueart, Levelland City Council District D

The redesigned sign was crafted by Skyrite | Welborn Sign Co. of Lubbock, and the installation was expertly completed by a dedicated team including Michael Hodge, Brendon Asher, Jon Stiggers, Acey Nunez, Joshua Jones, Scotty Forrester, and Michelle Fraley.

“Speaking as Main Street Manager for Levelland, the Wallace Theater is vital to our growth and viability as a downtown destination. It is proven within the tenants of the Main Street program that it takes certain elements to create a thriving downtown and what the Wallace provides with its multifaceted programming hits that mark. This organization is going to be a hub of connectivity for our residents and a draw for visitors. We couldn’t be more pleased about this shining star that welcomes people to experience all we have to offer in downtown Levelland.” said Tania Moody.

Be A Part of History

You can get involved by sponsoring a lightbulb on the marquee. To be part of and commemorate this historic moment, supporters have purchased bulbs that will be installed around the marquee, symbolizing the collective effort to illuminate the Wallace Theater once again. “The sponsorships of the lightbulbs are a way to leave your own personal legacy for today and future generations. They are a visual reminder of individuals and families who have made an impact within our lives and community. It is also a way to honor the memory of loved ones who made us who we are and still inspire us today. My hope is that when people see the lights they will have a reminder that the impossible becomes possible when people work together for something good.”

Lightbulbs can be purchsed through the Wallace for $250. They can be paid in full or out in installments of $25 a month over the next year. Visit www.WallaceTheater.com/blade or call Tina at 806-523-8773. On Saturday, December 16th the Wallace invites individuals to come and place their bulb in the marquee between 8:00am and 11:00am before the frame is lifted onto the building.

Lighting Ceremony December 19th at 6:00pm

The Wallace will host an official lighting ceremony of the blade and marquee on Tuesday, December 19th at 6:00pm in partnership with Downtown Levelland and Studebaker Events. Coincidentally, December 19th is George Keeling’s birthday, the man who began this community movement with a dream and a vision to restore The Wallace for West Texas.

For more information about the Wallace Theater and ongoing restoration efforts, please contact Alycyn Keeling at 806-789-9097 or Alycyn@WallaceTheater.com

About The Wallace

The Wallace was built in 1928 by Wallace Blankenship. By 1954 it was part of the largest small-town theatre chain in America with over 30 theatres in the West Texas Area. It was the hub for entertainment and holds many memories for many generations. In the 1980′s it closed its doors. After being closed for 30 years, The Wallace Theater was established as a non-profit organization on July 14, 2015.

The Mission of The Wallace is to “Create Experiences that Entertain, Inspire and Empower!” While we entertain our patrons, we work to inspire them to dream and empower them to reach their full potential. We know that children are our future leaders.

Our vision for restoring and enhancing the historic Wallace Theater is to be “the premier boutique venue for arts & cultural educational opportunities, live performances, and film experiences in our area because everyone in West Texas deserves access to these opportunities in an outstanding environment.”

We invest in the well-being and long-term success of young people through a variety of educational arts & cultural opportunities. We are developing programs that serve as resources for our schools and teachers. We are producing our own live theatre through our Main Stage program. We provide students, their friends, families, and all of our patrons with experiences and opportunities that make their lives better through access to a variety of experiences in arts that have not previously been available in our area.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by The Wallace Theatre.