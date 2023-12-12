KCBD Investigates A Prosecutor’s Plea: Lubbock County District Attorney’s office no longer nearing crisis mode

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County now has more prosecutors to sort through a backlog of cases. Elected Lubbock County District Attorney Sunshine Stanek said she recently filled six positions in her office.

“I am in a better situation in part due to the commissioners giving our prosecutors higher salaries,” Stanek said.

Over the summer, Stanek told county commissioners she had eight openings and was struggling to recruit and retain employees.

“For many months, I had my first assistant and my chief administrator working in the misdemeanor court because they were short. We all do felony guilty pleas including myself and that is something that hasn’t always happened in this office, but I think it’s important for us all to chip in and help out when necessary,” Stanek said.

In May, commissioners approved her office’s request to use the extra salary money to pay prosecutors overtime to work through the case backlog.

“We still do that to this day and we will do that until we no longer have the finances to do that and then we may talk to the commissioners court about extending it,” Stanek said.

Commissioners also approved a $15,000 pay raise for her employees, which bumped the starting salary for entry-level prosecutors up from $65,000 to $80,000.

Stanek said she currently has two open positions and believes the pay increase contributed to the influx of applicants.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think that I would start to get applications from very experienced attorneys,” Stanek told commissioners Monday morning.

Stanek said she recently hired an investigator and two prosecutors who each bring more than a decade of experience. Stanek requested that commissioners change the county’s pay band so she could pay those seasoned employees more than the county initially budgeted for.

Commissioners voted in favor of the change.

“All of the discussions that we had today in commissioner’s court and here today involve no additional funding. Everything we are talking about with the budget is money that we have in our budget currently,” Stanek said.

Stanek said she anticipates losing a couple of senior prosecutors for family reasons in the coming months. She hopes the option to offer a higher salary to seasoned applicants will help her fill those positions quickly.

We asked Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish about the impact of Monday’s vote to alter the county’s pay band. Parrish said few employees will be impacted by the vote, but it is something that needs to be restructured next budget session.

