KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Spatula

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Spatula, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a one-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about six months.

Spatula is sweet, gentle and loving. She does well on a leash, in a car and would love to be your cuddle buddy during the cold winter months. Spatula is up-to-date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dash.

