Lubbock community lights fifth candle on the Menorah for Hanukkah

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Five candles are burning on Menorahs across the South Plains, honoring the fifth night of Hanukkah.

Some Jewish worshippers held a special commemoration at the South Plains Mall in observation of this holy night. They are celebrating in a time of uncertainty and fear within their community.

“A little bit of light illuminates a lot of darkness,” Rabbi Zalman Braun said. “You go in a dark room and light a little match, the whole room gets lit up.”

Rabbi Braun said this is the purpose of the menorah during Hanukkah. Every night, when another candle is lit, it represents light in the darkness, increasing with every good deed.

“With so much darkness around us, a little we can do is add a little bit of light ‘til the world will only be filled with light,” Rabbi Braun said.

The Menorah commemorates the victory of the Jewish people over the mighty Greek army, recapturing Jerusalem in in 164 B.C., Rabbi Braun stated.

“That we are finally able to practice our religion in peace,” he said, “and the culmination of the victory was the re-dedication of the temple and kindling of the menorah.”

Another symbol representing Hanukkah and Jewish freedom from oppression is the dreidel.

“Whenever they heard the Greek army approaching, they would take out the little game of dreidel, hide their torah books, ‘we’re just playing a game,” he explained. “So to commemorate that, we play the game of dreidel every Hanukkah.”

The Rabbi stated this year’s Hanukkah is special, because the world is filled with uncertainty for people of many religions.

“There’s a lot of wars, a lot of different things, but what we got to do is add a little extra light,” he said. “So an extra mitzvah, so an act of goodness to someone else, an act of kindness.”

He said the Jewish community keeps them strop during fearful times.

“They don’t feel so much animosity they feel like they can practice their Judaism,” he said. “Like I said before, Lubbock has a very strong support and each mitzvah we do makes the world a better place.”

The last night of Hanukkah is Friday, Dec. 15.

