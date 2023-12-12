Lubbock family hosting Christmas tree memorial for third year, asking for donations as it grows

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is hosting a Christmas tree display honoring those who can’t be here to celebrate and giving their loved ones a place to grieve. This is the third year Missy Hall is hosting the holiday memorial honoring ‘Difference Makers.’

Each year, she honors those who have died, placing their name on a plaque, alongside the words ‘Difference Maker,’ in front of a Christmas tree. This year, she’s hoping to honor more than 100 people, so more families can find some light in what can be a dark season.

“It’s hard. Grief is hard. It brings loneliness. It brings emotions that might not be as healthy as they should be. Everybody just keeps going. And then what? So now, this gives people an opportunity to say, yes. Somebody realizes that these people matter,” Hall said.

The idea for the memorial was planted two years ago when the Halls had some leftover Christmas trees that were used in a wedding. Hall’s friend had just lost her husband and she wanted to find a way to honor him and others who can no longer be here for the holidays.

“We’re like, ‘oh, we’re gonna put one up for daddy Joe.’ And then we’ll put up one for my dad, and one for my mom, and my sister, you know, all the different people we knew,” she said. “And neighbors would come over and go, ‘would you do one for my granddaughter?’”

The first year, the memorial was in front of her home. Last year, life changes meant the memorial looked like the name plaques in the shape of a tree, hung up along a fence.

“Now, fast forward to this year, we have all those signs and we need trees,” Hall said.

This year, the memorial is at the corner of Avenue L and 30th St., across from the Dream Center. Hall says she will open the gate every evening except on Dec. 22 and Christmas Day. Once Christmas is over, she says it will be open in the evenings for three more weeks so people can see it before the trees go in storage for next year.

Along with the trees, there are benches and chairs for people to sit and visit. Hall says the food truck nearby will serve hot drinks.

“Just so people, I don’t know, take a minute and just remember with maybe some smiles and some joy,” she said.

Hall says she wants to keep the memorial going every year, as long as God calls her to it.

“My kids joke around with me because I always say my yes is in place before He even asks. And so, this was one of those opportunities where it was just, the yes was already there. And so, until I don’t have a yes anymore, I’ll probably just keep doing it,” she said.

Hall needs help to provide trees for difference makers and light in the darkness. Specifically, Hall needs at least 35 more Christmas trees and money for solar-powered spotlights, solar-powered tree lights, money for signs and another storage shed.

If you have an old tree you would like to donate, or would like to give money, you can reach Hall by email at management@visionprocleaning.com, or her phone number at 806-698-6096.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.