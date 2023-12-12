Lubbock Fire Rescue warns public about recent scam calls

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue has been made aware of recent scam calls acting to be from LFR. In a release, LFR said the scam calls are going around and asking for donations for new equipment from the public. However, that is false.

LFR listed the following reminders for the community to keep in mind if a suspicious call comes to your phone:

Lubbock Fire Rescue does not and will never ask the public for any sort of donations or make phone calls like such.

If you receive a phone call or communication similar to this, end the call and report it to the Lubbock Police Department at their non-emergency line at (806) 775-2865

