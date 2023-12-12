Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Lubbock man and woman killed in wrong-way crash in Baylor County

A Lubbock man and woman were killed in a head-on crash in Baylor County last Wednesday.
A Lubbock man and woman were killed in a head-on crash in Baylor County last Wednesday.(Pixabay)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man and woman were killed in a head-on crash in Baylor County last week.

On the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 6, DPS troopers responded to the crash on US 82, west of Seymour.

According to the crash investigation, a pickup truck, driven by 28-year-old Tanner Gillispie, was traveling east on US 82 when for unknown reasons Gillispie began driving on the wrong side of the road and struck a passenger car head-on.

The driver, 34-year-old Anthony Rodriguez, and passenger, 31-year-old Kimberly Perez, both died at the scene of the crash. DPS reports both were of Lubbock.

Gillispie was taken to Seymour Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died and another suffered serious injuries after a Saturday evening crash in...
LPD releases names in Central Lubbock fatal crash
This image provided by Kate Cox shows Kate Cox. A Texas judge has given the pregnant woman...
Texas woman who sought court permission for abortion leaves state for the procedure, attorneys say
Fuddruckers
Lubbock Fuddruckers moving locations in January 2024
Dr. Jeffrey Norman Colvin
Lubbock physician arrested, Texas medical license suspended
A camera monitors traffic in downtown Columbia on Nov. 29, 2022.
Commissioners approve process to install automated license plate recognition cameras throughout county

Latest News

KCBD News at Noon
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: LP&L completes transfer of customers to ERCOT grid
Missy Hall is hosting a Christmas tree memorial honoring those who have died, at the corner of...
Lubbock family hosting Christmas tree memorial for third year, asking for donations as it grows
Lubbock family hosting Christmas tree memorial for third year, asking for donations as it grows