Lubbock man and woman killed in wrong-way crash in Baylor County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man and woman were killed in a head-on crash in Baylor County last week.

On the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 6, DPS troopers responded to the crash on US 82, west of Seymour.

According to the crash investigation, a pickup truck, driven by 28-year-old Tanner Gillispie, was traveling east on US 82 when for unknown reasons Gillispie began driving on the wrong side of the road and struck a passenger car head-on.

The driver, 34-year-old Anthony Rodriguez, and passenger, 31-year-old Kimberly Perez, both died at the scene of the crash. DPS reports both were of Lubbock.

Gillispie was taken to Seymour Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.