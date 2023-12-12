Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Lubbock Matadors selected to play in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup tournament

The Lubbock Matadors are one of eight teams representing the NPSL in the tournament.
The Lubbock Matadors are one of eight teams representing the NPSL in the tournament.(Lubbock Matadors)
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Matadors were selected to compete in the 109th Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup tournament, according to a Facebook post made by the team.

The Matadors are one of eight teams representing the National Premier Soccer League. The total field is made up of 32 clubs including those eight from NPSL. 11 winners from the Open Division Local Qualifiers, 11 teams from the USL League 2 and 2023 USASA National Amateur Cup winner SC MesoAmerica and AS Frenzi make up the rest of the field.

All 32 Open Division amateurs will kickoff the 2024 Lamar hunt U.S. Open Cup’s first round from March 19-21. Action will take place a majority of the summer months next year with the final scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffrey Norman Colvin
Lubbock physician arrested, Texas medical license suspended
Two people have died and another suffered serious injuries after a Saturday evening crash in...
LPD releases names in Central Lubbock fatal crash
Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting units from Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a small plane...
Fuel spill but no injuries after small plane crash at Lubbock airport
LP&L customers switching to ercot
LP&L switching remaining customers to ERCOT grid
24 hour temperature change
Cold Saturday night, breezy Sunday

Latest News

Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks (28) rushes for a first down during the first half of an...
Tahj Brooks announces return for 2024 season
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Slaton Tigerettes
Slaton is now 15-1 overall after defeating Olton Friday at home 42-29. Friday’s home game...
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Slaton Tigerettes
In front of yet another record-breaking crowd (2558), the second-seeded Texas Tech Women’s...
Texas Tech soccer lands at No. 9 in final coaches poll