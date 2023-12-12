Lubbock Matadors selected to play in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Matadors were selected to compete in the 109th Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup tournament, according to a Facebook post made by the team.

The Matadors are one of eight teams representing the National Premier Soccer League. The total field is made up of 32 clubs including those eight from NPSL. 11 winners from the Open Division Local Qualifiers, 11 teams from the USL League 2 and 2023 USASA National Amateur Cup winner SC MesoAmerica and AS Frenzi make up the rest of the field.

All 32 Open Division amateurs will kickoff the 2024 Lamar hunt U.S. Open Cup’s first round from March 19-21. Action will take place a majority of the summer months next year with the final scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 25.

