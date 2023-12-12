Tuesday morning top stories: LP&L completes transfer of customers to ERCOT grid

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

LP&L completes move to ERCOT

Customers will be able to start shopping for a new electric provider starting Jan. 5

Once customers make a choice the transfer will take place in March

Read more here: LP&L completes move to ERCOT

Automated license plate recognition cameras

Lubbock County Commissioners approved a new license plate reader system at certain intersections in the county

They will help authorities find stolen vehicles or those linked to Amber Alert cases

Read more here: Commissioners approve process to install automated license plate recognition cameras throughout county

Investigation into deadly Central Lubbock crash

Angela Bray and passenger Rodrigo Torres died in a crash Saturday at the intersection of 58th and Ave. Q

Starting at 9 a.m. crash investigators will conduct a follow-up investigating in the 5600 block of Ave. Q

Full story here: LPD releases names in Central Lubbock fatal crash

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.