Tuesday morning top stories: LP&L completes transfer of customers to ERCOT grid

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

LP&L completes move to ERCOT

  • Customers will be able to start shopping for a new electric provider starting Jan. 5
  • Once customers make a choice the transfer will take place in March
  • Read more here: LP&L completes move to ERCOT

Automated license plate recognition cameras

Investigation into deadly Central Lubbock crash

  • Angela Bray and passenger Rodrigo Torres died in a crash Saturday at the intersection of 58th and Ave. Q
  • Starting at 9 a.m. crash investigators will conduct a follow-up investigating in the 5600 block of Ave. Q
  • Full story here: LPD releases names in Central Lubbock fatal crash

