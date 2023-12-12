Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

West Plains defensive MVP libero McCall Sims signs with Amarillo College

West Plains libero McCall Sims takes photos with family after committing to Amarillo College.
West Plains libero McCall Sims takes photos with family after committing to Amarillo College.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:35 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Plains star libero McCall Sims has committed to play volleyball at Amarillo College next year.

In addition to being named the West Plains team defensive MVP, Sims was also the District 4-4A defensive MVP and named to the NGCA all-state team.

Sims helped lead the Lady Wolves to a regional tournament appearance this past season in addition to the team taking home a share of the district title.

“Not only is she a phenomenal athlete, but a great teammate and a great leader.” West Plains volleyball head coach Kaitlyn Cornelius said. “She is a phenomenal kid, we love her. We’re going to miss her a lot next year in our program... At the end of the day, it’s a lot more than volleyball. It’s about who she is and what she represents. We are so proud of her.”

Sims had the chance to see the Amarillo Badgers play this past year with her West Plains teammates and felt it was a great fit for everything she wanted in college.

“Just seeing how they played as a team and what kind of teammates they were to each other was really important.” Sims said. “It reminded me a lot of our team and how we were and the chemistry we had. I knew I wanted to say close to home and I had just been praying about it a lot and I just felt like that was really where I was meant to be.”

Sims will join a Badgers program heading into its third year of existence with a record of 27-31 over the first two seasons.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffrey Norman Colvin
Lubbock physician arrested, Texas medical license suspended
Two people have died and another suffered serious injuries after a Saturday evening crash in...
LPD releases names in Central Lubbock fatal crash
Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting units from Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a small plane...
Fuel spill but no injuries after small plane crash at Lubbock airport
LP&L customers switching to ercot
LP&L switching remaining customers to ERCOT grid
24 hour temperature change
Cold Saturday night, breezy Sunday

Latest News

The Lubbock Matadors are one of eight teams representing the NPSL in the tournament.
Lubbock Matadors selected to play in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup tournament
Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks (28) rushes for a first down during the first half of an...
Tahj Brooks announces return for 2024 season
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Slaton Tigerettes
Slaton is now 15-1 overall after defeating Olton Friday at home 42-29. Friday’s home game...
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Slaton Tigerettes
In front of yet another record-breaking crowd (2558), the second-seeded Texas Tech Women’s...
Texas Tech soccer lands at No. 9 in final coaches poll