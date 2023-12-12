Widespread rain event begins tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This afternoon very light showers were making their way across our area as of 4:00 p.m.

Radar (KCBD)

Later tonight, closer to midnight we are expecting our widespread rain event to begin. Temperatures will be mild tonight. Rain will be likely across most parts of the viewing area throughout the night tonight and all day Wednesday.

Forecast lows tonight (KCBD)

Wednesday will be wet and breezy. Winds will come from the southeast at around 15 to 20 mph. Temperatures won’t move much tomorrow, staying within the 40s throughout the day. The Lubbock National Weather Service expects rainfall intensity to increase slightly by tomorrow afternoon, with one-quarter inch to one inch of rainfall being possible tonight through late tomorrow afternoon. Flooding is not expected to be an issue as rainfall is expected to be on the lighter side, but continuous. However, it is important to note that some showers could produce brief periods of moderate rainfall tomorrow afternoon.

Raincast Wednesday (KCBD)

Thursday is expected to be colder and wetter. Continuous rainfall similar to Wednesday will be likely. It will be less breezy Thursday with east winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. With temperatures colder on Thursday, there is a chance that some parts of the viewing area may see a wintry mix consisting of snowfall, freezing rain, and rain.

There is the possibility of driving hazards on Friday morning. As overnight temperatures drop close to freezing and below freezing, some parts of the viewing area may see icy road conditions late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Black ice, icy bridges, and flooding are all possible during this rain event.

Things should begin to dry out Friday afternoon. Saturday temperatures will warm back into the 50s for the weekend. The next work week should bring sunny conditions and temperatures in the 60s as of right now.

7 day forecast (KCBD)

