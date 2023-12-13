Healthwise Expo 2024
14 Texas Panhandle volleyball players named to All-State team

Jayli Franklin gets ready to serve in West Plains big win over Palo Duro.
Jayli Franklin gets ready to serve in West Plains big win over Palo Duro.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) announced volleyball All-State teams and 14 players from teams in the Texas Panhandle were recognized.

PlayerPositionYear
Sienna CavalierOHJuniorAmarillo High School5A
Meredith SanningSSeniorTascosa High School5A
Jordyn GoveOHSeniorRandall High School4A
Sidney SoriaSJuniorRandall High School4A
Brooke HendersonOHJuniorRandall High School4A
Jayli FranklinOHSeniorWest Plains High School4A
McCall SimsLSeniorWest Plains High School4A
Kyndal BlairOHSeniorHereford High School4A
Abby HowellOHSeniorBushland High School3A
Mackenzie SimsSJuniorBushland High School3A
Lillyann ShannonMBJuniorBushland High School3A
Avery RamosSJuniorBushland High School3A
Avery ConnerMBSeniorSanford-Fritch High School2A
Mercedes EwingMBSeniorMiami High School1A

Congratulations to all the Texas Panhandle athletes honored. The full list of All-State selections can be viewed here.

