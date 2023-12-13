All criteria now met for switch to retail electric market

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A monumental vote for the Lubbock City Council took place on Tuesday as members approved the next step for Lubbock’s historic switch to the ERCOT grid and the competitive electric market.

A signal that Lubbock Power and Light has done its job, now it’s time for its customers to do theirs. District 2 council woman Shelia Patterson Harris said many Lubbock residents were skeptical this day would come.

“Some of the citizens in the city did not believe it would happen,” Harris said. “I had some thoughts about it myself.”

Eight years after this project was announced the final stages are beginning.

Jan. 5 is the first day customers can choose a new provider from the retail market.

“They’re anxious,” Harris said. “They want to make sure that they get it done right.”

That’s why the City of Lubbock will host shopping fairs to help customers understand the process and make the best choice for themselves.

“I think it’s great that we’re gonna do this on the very first day that enrollment actually takes place,” she said. “So, I appreciate that we’re considering what citizens need in making their move onto ERCOT as well. I think it will serve us well to provide those opportunities.”

If customers miss those opportunities or don’t make a choice they won’t be left in the dark.

They’ll be assigned a default provider Lubbock has already established along the way.

“I think it’s important for everybody to know that they will not be without power,” district 3 councilman Mark McBrayer said. “Regardless of whether they are confused, miss a deadline, don’t make a choice. Their power will be on. There’s opportunities even after they go to the default to make a choice.”

The final day of the shopping window will be Feb. 15.

Lubbock residents will get their last power bill from LP&L in March and will be connected to their new provider.

Retail electric provider shopping fairs: (all at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center)

January 5, 2024, 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

January 6, 2024, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

January 22, 2024 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

January 23, 2024 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

February 10, 2024 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.