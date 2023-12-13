Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Alyssia Johnson drops 15 points in Caprock win over Bushland

Alyssia Johnson's 15 points leads Lady Longhorns to victory over Bushland.
Alyssia Johnson's 15 points leads Lady Longhorns to victory over Bushland.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock Lady Longhorns took down the Bushland Lady Falcons 40-25 on Tuesday night.

It was a wire-to-wire sold showing from the Lady Longhorns. Senior star Alyssia Johnson led the way in the scoring column with 15 points, including three three-pointers in route to the victory.

On Bushland’s side, senior Brooklyn Boyett shined once again despite the loss, dropping a game-high 17 points.

With the win, the Lady Longhorns improve to an impressive record of 14-4 overall on the season.

The Lady Falcons next game comes on December 15th against Gruver while Caprock will return home to face Odessa on the same night.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Neal Luera
Man from Texas Top 10 Most Wanted list arrested in Lubbock
A Lubbock man and woman were killed in a head-on crash in Baylor County last Wednesday.
Lubbock man and woman killed in wrong-way crash in Baylor County
Two people have died and another suffered serious injuries after a Saturday evening crash in...
LPD releases names in Central Lubbock fatal crash
Dr. Jeffrey Norman Colvin
Lubbock physician arrested, Texas medical license suspended
Fuddruckers
Lubbock Fuddruckers moving locations in January 2024

Latest News

Micah Hudson officially signed with Texas Tech on Tuesday.
Micah Hudson attends signing day ceremony as he is set to become a Red Raider
Texas Tech's Kerwin Walton defends the ballhandler against Oral Roberts.
Texas Tech holds on to defeat Oral Roberts, 82-76
Caleb Rogers shakes hands with coach Joey McGuire.
Caleb Rogers set to return to Texas Tech
The Lubbock Matadors are one of eight teams representing the NPSL in the tournament.
Lubbock Matadors selected to play in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup tournament
Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks (28) rushes for a first down during the first half of an...
Tahj Brooks announces return for 2024 season