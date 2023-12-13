Alyssia Johnson drops 15 points in Caprock win over Bushland

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock Lady Longhorns took down the Bushland Lady Falcons 40-25 on Tuesday night.

It was a wire-to-wire sold showing from the Lady Longhorns. Senior star Alyssia Johnson led the way in the scoring column with 15 points, including three three-pointers in route to the victory.

On Bushland’s side, senior Brooklyn Boyett shined once again despite the loss, dropping a game-high 17 points.

With the win, the Lady Longhorns improve to an impressive record of 14-4 overall on the season.

The Lady Falcons next game comes on December 15th against Gruver while Caprock will return home to face Odessa on the same night.

