Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Doritos launches nacho cheese-flavored alcohol

Doritos unveils a collaboration with global flavor innovator Empirical: Empirical x Doritos®...
Doritos unveils a collaboration with global flavor innovator Empirical: Empirical x Doritos® Nacho Cheese Spirit.(Hand-out | PepsiCo Design & Innovation)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Doritos is out with a new promotional product that’s sure to raise eyebrows.

It’s an 84-proof liquor based off Doritos’ nacho cheese flavor.

Doritos partnered with Empirical, a Danish company known for making custom spirits with creative flavors.

The limited-edition flavor goes on sale online Wednesday and in select New York and California markets.

It costs $65 for a 750 ml bottle.

Doritos recommends mixing it with a tequila or mezcal to make a bloody mary or a margarita.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Neal Luera
Man from Texas Top 10 Most Wanted list arrested in Lubbock
A Lubbock man and woman were killed in a head-on crash in Baylor County last Wednesday.
Lubbock man and woman killed in wrong-way crash in Baylor County
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
Lubbock County District Attorney Sunshine Stanek said she has worked to fill six of eight open...
KCBD Investigates A Prosecutor’s Plea: Lubbock County District Attorney’s office no longer nearing crisis mode
Micah Hudson officially signed with Texas Tech on Tuesday.
Micah Hudson attends signing day ceremony as he is set to become a Red Raider

Latest News

Sentenced to life in prison
Lubbock man pleads guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child, sentenced to life in prison
FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House set for key vote on Biden impeachment inquiry as Republicans unite behind investigation
President Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday in the...
Zelenskyy meets with Biden for last-minute funding push
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
17-year-old killed when semitruck hits his horse-drawn carriage
Zelenskyy meets with Biden for last-minute funding push