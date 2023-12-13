A Foggy Day in Lubbock Town

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Widespread rain showers, mist, and fog for today, as ample Gulf moisture and forcing from a low to our west dominate the forecast through Friday morning.

Precip Chances (KCBD)

We’ll see wet conditions continue all day, with very little movement from morning temperatures; highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Showers come in waves, picking up a bit in the evening. Thankfully, temps are expected to stay above freezing overnight, though to the NW lows get within a few degrees of the freezing line, so some snow showers are possible, though light and with little accumulation (if any).

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Conditions Thursday are similar, though with more cool air funned in, leaving us in the low 40s for highs. This pattern holds through Friday morning, clearing out as the low moves to our East and we dry out, warming and drying for the weekend.

