Holidays on the Homefront scheduled for Saturday at Silent Wings Museum

(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Silent Wings Museum will be hosting Holidays on the Homefront this upcoming Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Activities will be available for those attending such as making cardboard gingerbread houses, paper snowflakes, paper dreidels and more.

The event will take place in the Hangar Gallery. Those in attendance can walk through the From Promise to Production exhibit in the Timeline Gallery. Once there, guests can learn about the design and manufacturing of a unique aircraft that was flown only in World War II - a CG-4A glider.

The Silent Wings Museum is also asking the public to donate to the Community Outreach team with the City of Lubbock. The team partners with the Salvation Army and Open Door to help gather necessary items for those in need for the winter months.

Starting today through Dec. 17, the museum is offering free admission to the public if they bring items to donate. The following list is what they’re requesting:

  • Sleeping bags (blankets are not preferred)
  • Hand/feet warmers
  • Hats
  • Gloves
  • Scarves
  • Socks
  • Shoes
  • Coats
  • Thermals
  • Hygiene products

The Silent Wings Museum is located at 6202 North I-27, which is Lubbock’s old airport terminal.

