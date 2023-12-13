Johnathon Carrizalez receives life sentence after pleading guilty to 1 out of 4 charges

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An admitted child molester is spending his first night of a life sentence in prison, this comes after Johnathon Carrizalez entered his guilty plea at the Lubbock County Courthouse on Wednesday. Carrizalez had four pending charges against him. He was originally charged with aggravated sexual assault, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old, and two counts of online solicitation of a minor.

On Wednesday, Carrizalez pleaded guilty to the lesser included charge of aggravated sexual assault of a minor, Judge McClendon accepted that plea and sentenced Carrizalez to life in prison.

Lauren Murphree, the prosecuting attorney on the case said, ”we made the offer to plea to life on one of the cases, we think it was a great result and was the only thing that we felt comfortable with on this case because of the violent nature of his offenses.”

Murphree says one of those offenses was back in May 2021 when Carrizalez attempted to kidnap a 15-year-old girl who was jogging near 50th St. and I-27. It was that case that jump-started the investigation into Carrizalez. After the initial charge, Carrizalez was linked to at least three other sexual assault cases throughout Lubbock, including some against victims that were known to the defendant.

” This defendant was unique in that he victimized those close to him - members of his own family - but also complete strangers so this is also good for the safety of the community,” Murphree said.

Murphree tells us the state offered the plea to prevent victims from having to relive the trauma caused by Carrizalez during a trial, also a factor for the plea was the amount of evidence that had been obtained by Lubbock Police Department.

”One of the detectives from the METRO unit was able to finally narrow down the suspects and information and they believed they had their suspect and they continued to stay on his trail and were able to identify him and then DNA was able to trace it back to each of the victims,” Murphree said.

However, for the defense, the plea was the only way that Carrizalez may ever get out of prison.

“Mr. Carrizalez had three options. Either plead and have a chance at parole, go to trial, and possibly receive a sentence with no parole or not guilty. I think with the evidence and our advice as you saw by his plea he chose to plea where he has a chance to parole,” defense attorney Charles Blevins said.

Carrizalez’s other charges were dismissed as a part of the plea and he will be eligible for parole in 30 years.

