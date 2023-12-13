Healthwise Expo 2024
Lady Raiders move to 11-0 beating Incarnate Word

Texas Tech Lady Raider Ashley Chevalier
Texas Tech Lady Raider Ashley Chevalier(KCBD, Zach Fox)
By Pete Christy
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With thousands of students from area schools on hand for the early Education Day game, class was in session as the Lady Raiders rolled past Incarnate Word, 76-35, Wednesday inside the United Supermarkets Arena.

The Lady Raiders will head to Hawaii a perfect 11-0 on the year.

Jasmine Shavers led the way with 15 points. Bailey Maupin and Loghan Johnson both scored 11 points.

Kilah Freelon had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Texas Tech scored 44 points off turnovers.

Tech will now face Tulsa on Tuesday and Oregon State on Wednesday in the Maui Classic In Hawaii.

