Lady Raiders move to 11-0 beating Incarnate Word

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With thousands of students from area schools on hand for the early Education Day game, class was in session as the Lady Raiders rolled past Incarnate Word, 76-35, Wednesday inside the United Supermarkets Arena.

The Lady Raiders will head to Hawaii a perfect 11-0 on the year.

Jasmine Shavers led the way with 15 points. Bailey Maupin and Loghan Johnson both scored 11 points.

Kilah Freelon had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Texas Tech scored 44 points off turnovers.

Tech will now face Tulsa on Tuesday and Oregon State on Wednesday in the Maui Classic In Hawaii.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.