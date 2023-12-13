Healthwise Expo 2024
Lubbock couple has designed, handbuilt Christmas display for four decades

By Brittany Crittenden
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock couple has been lighting up their neighborhood during the holiday season for nearly four decades. Dennis and Brenda Gallagher have designed and built their own Christmas decorations for 39 years.

Their large display can be seen from 19th St. but Gallagher says the view is even better closer to his home inside the Commanders Palace mobile home park west of Milwaukee.

“It started off with just a small couple of pieces and then it got to the point to where my wife said ‘I’ve got to control him, ‘cause he’s going crazy’,” Gallagher said.

His wife comes up with the designs and Gallagher gets to building. He worked in metal for decades and brought those skills home with him.

“I would buy metal from them and I would bring it home and I’d form it up, here at the house,” he said.

The majority of what lights up his front yard from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day were created by his own two hands. Just one tree has 2,500 lights and the display has its own electric meter.

“I enjoy watching kids hanging out the window, going ‘wow look at that, look at that.’ I mean that’s what’s fun,” Gallagher said. “You get to see the reaction of the people that look at it. I’ll hear a vehicle go by and you’ll see cameras snapping and stuff like that. That’s why I do it. I enjoy doing it.”

While spreading the Christmas cheer over the last 39 years, Gallagher said there’s no telling how much money has gone into it.

“To me money’s not the big deal, it’s the show. It’s the fun,” he said.

Gallagher said his neighbors are catching the spirit.

“That’s kind of the idea that I want to happen is to get more people to light up. My neighbor over there just started lighting his stuff. So, that’s the thing is, I want other people to light up,” Gallagher said.

To see the display, stop by the front gate at Commanders Palace, on 19th St. west of Milwaukee and say you’re there to see the Gallagher’s home. The gate worker will tell you where to go. The mobile home park is allowing visitors to see the display through Jan. 1.

