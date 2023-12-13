Micah Hudson signs to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lake Belton wide receiver Micah Hudson put pen to paper today as he officially signed with Texas Tech.

Hudson committed to Texas Tech back in September and is the first 5-star commit in program history as well as Tech’s highest-ranked recruit ever.

Hudson is currently the No. 1 player in the state of Texas class of 2024 on Rivals.com. He is ranked at No. 6 in the Rivals 250 prospect ranking in the country. Tech’s 2024 recruiting class currently sits at No. 21 in the nation.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.