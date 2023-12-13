Healthwise Expo 2024
Micah Hudson signs to Texas Tech

Micah Hudson officially signed with Texas Tech on Tuesday.
Micah Hudson officially signed with Texas Tech on Tuesday.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lake Belton wide receiver Micah Hudson put pen to paper today as he officially signed with Texas Tech.

Hudson committed to Texas Tech back in September and is the first 5-star commit in program history as well as Tech’s highest-ranked recruit ever.

Hudson is currently the No. 1 player in the state of Texas class of 2024 on Rivals.com. He is ranked at No. 6 in the Rivals 250 prospect ranking in the country. Tech’s 2024 recruiting class currently sits at No. 21 in the nation.

