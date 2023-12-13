Healthwise Expo 2024
Noon Notebook: Minis and Friends South Plains hosts Santa and His Minis Photos

By Julie Castaneda
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Minis and Friends South Plains is hosting their biggest fundraiser this weekend, “Santa and his minis photos.” Its happening Saturday, December 16 and December 23 from 1 - 3 pm at Market Street located at 4205 98th Street. The money raised will be used for the care of the minis and allow us to continue to bring smiles to those in need of a smile.

Minis and Friends South Plains
Minis and Friends South Plains(Minis and Friends South Plains)

