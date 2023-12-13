Noon Notebook: Monterey High School Performing Arts Presents ‘The Wizard of Oz’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -We are currently producing The Wizard of Oz and would like to invite the community. Our half a century old auditorium has been recently remodeled and we would like to show it off! We recently hosted the United States Airmen of Note Jazz Band, All Region Choir and other events.

The Wizard of Oz runs December 15th and 16th. Our cast members and directors would be thrilled to show off our facility and performing arts programs.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Monterey High School Performing Arts (Monterey High School Performing Arts)

