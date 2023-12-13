Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Noon Notebook: Monterey High School Performing Arts Presents ‘The Wizard of Oz’

By Julie Castaneda
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -We are currently producing The Wizard of Oz and would like to invite the community. Our half a century old auditorium has been recently remodeled and we would like to show it off! We recently hosted the United States Airmen of Note Jazz Band, All Region Choir and other events.

The Wizard of Oz runs December 15th and 16th. Our cast members and directors would be thrilled to show off our facility and performing arts programs.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Monterey High School Performing Arts
Monterey High School Performing Arts(Monterey High School Performing Arts)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Neal Luera
Man from Texas Top 10 Most Wanted list arrested in Lubbock
A Lubbock man and woman were killed in a head-on crash in Baylor County last Wednesday.
Lubbock man and woman killed in wrong-way crash in Baylor County
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
Lubbock County District Attorney Sunshine Stanek said she has worked to fill six of eight open...
KCBD Investigates A Prosecutor’s Plea: Lubbock County District Attorney’s office no longer nearing crisis mode
Micah Hudson officially signed with Texas Tech on Tuesday.
Micah Hudson attends signing day ceremony as he is set to become a Red Raider

Latest News

Minis and Friends South Plains
Noon Notebook: Minis and Friends South Plains hosts Santa and His Minis Photos
Noon Notebook: Minis and Friends South Plains hosts Santa and His Minis Photos
City of Lubbock Codes Department educating residents on common causes of fines
KCBD Carpet Tech Cares
KCBD Carpet Tech Cares