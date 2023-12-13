Platelet Donations: A timely Christmas gift

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We talk a lot about the need for blood, especially during the holidays when people are so busy it’s hard to make time to donate. We went to Vitalant today and found several people in chairs, giving two hours of their time to donate platelets.

We also learned that could be the greatest Christmas gift they give this year.

Flo Touchstone, a former Lubbock principal, was one of the donors we spotted today. She said, “I do have a very special friend that has a need. So I wanted to do that for her.”

Shera Atkinson, a pastor at First United Methodist Church, was in the chair next to Touchstone for the same reason.

She said, “I just came in because a dear friend is in need. And I heard that there was a real shortage.”

Unfortunately, you can’t name the person you’d like to send blood to help but Brandon Baker at Vitalant said every donation given there strengthens the pool to help more people and it goes out almost as fast as it comes in.

He said, “we pretty much use everything we get every day.” He says every pint of blood donated can save up to three lives. “There’s three main components of your blood. There’s red blood cells, plasma and platelets. And different patients need different things based on what they’re in the hospital for.”

Baker said there are a lot of reasons you could end up in need of a lifesaving blood donation.

He explains, “cancer treatments, oftentimes that hinders their body’s ability to make enough platelets. And so, they might need platelet transfusions. Maybe there’s a traumatic accident, or they lost a lot of blood and red cells. If there’s a burn victim, they might need red cells and plasma.”

Even beyond that, the list is long. Any patient with a bleeding disorder or anyone simply rolling into surgery could end up in need of a blood transfusion. The need is always great but the holiday rush makes it even harder for regular donors like Helena Ruiz to take the time to slow down and donate.

“It used to be every week, but then I kind of went down to every other week just because I’d gotten a little busy,” Ruiz said.

Still, Ruiz made time today for a two-hour platelet donation which she says was a good way to step out of the holiday rush and relax.

“I get to watch TV, free snacks. Hang out. Talk to nice people,” she said.

Baker said, “there’s not a better gift you can give someone than the gift of life and this is a way that you can come in. It doesn’t cost you anything but a little bit of time. And you truly can make a difference this holiday season.”

To schedule an appointment to donate blood in Lubbock, click here.

