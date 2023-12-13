Rain continues Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday’s pattern is expected to continue Thursday. Breezy, wet, and cold conditions will be persistent on Thursday.

Rain showers let up just a bit Wednesday afternoon, but another round is expected later tonight along with foggy conditions. Temperatures Wednesday night will not drop too drastically due to cloud cover, and winds will continue to be breezy between 15 and 20 mph from the southeast.

Highs tomorrow (KCBD)

Fog from Wednesday night is expected to linger over into Thursday morning. High temperatures Thursday will be colder than what we saw Wednesday with breezy southeast winds continuing.

Raincast Thursday morning (KCBD)

Fog and drizzle are expected in the morning, and heavier rainfall will take over in the afternoon. The rainfall expected Thursday afternoon has the possibility of bringing thunderstorms and heavy localized rainfall into the area. At this time things are not expected to be severe.

Raincast Thursday night (KCBD)

Friday will start cloudy then become partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain chances are light for Friday but the possibility of lingering showers cannot be ruled out. Saturday and Sunday will be warmer and dry. The next work week will start with dry conditions and seasonable temperatures for this time of year.

7 day forecast (KCBD)

