Texas Game Warden shoots and kills suspect after pursuit ends in Gaines County

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Rangers are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting by a Texas Game Warden Wednesday in Gaines County.

Brownfield police initially responded to reports of a suspicious person that turned into a pursuit. Texas Games Wardens continued the pursuit across Dawson County and into Gaines County where the suspect’s vehicle was disabled.

Investigators say that’s when the suspect exited the vehicle and charged the warden. The warden discharged his weapon fatally shooting the suspect.

The Texas Game Warden involved is on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

