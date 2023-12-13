Healthwise Expo 2024
Texas Tech holds on to defeat Oral Roberts, 82-76

Texas Tech's Kerwin Walton defends the ballhandler against Oral Roberts.
Texas Tech's Kerwin Walton defends the ballhandler against Oral Roberts.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders held on at home to beat the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, 82-76 on Tuesday night in front of the home crowd inside the United Supermarkets Arena. Tech moves to 7-2 on the year with the win.

Three Red Raiders scored in double digits with Warren Washington leading the trio with 18 points on top of 12 rebounds as well to grab the double-double. Kerwin Walton chipped in by scoring 17 and Darrion Williams finished with 15 points.

The Red Raiders dominated the Golden Eagles on the glass with 48 rebounds with 21 of those coming on the offensive end of the court. Seven of Washington’s rebounds were on offense.

The Golden Eagles outshot the Red Raiders from beyond the arc but only attempted four free throw attempts by the final buzzer. Tech went 18-of-24 from the charity stripe.

Tech’s next matchup is against Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in Fort Worth inside Dickies Arena. The game is part of a triple-header in the third annual US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge.

