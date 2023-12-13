Texas Tech researching ‘climate smart’ agricultural practices

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech is researching how agricultural practices benefit both the producers and the earth. The university received nearly $5 million from the United States Department of Agriculture to study climate-focused operations.

Krishna Jagadish, the director of the project, said researchers will look into no-till, multi-species cover crops and sorghum-cotton rotation. He hopes this would make our area’s agriculture products climate smart.

“The overall goal of this is to try and develop climate smart commodities for the region,” Jagadish said.

Starting with no-till, Jagadish said they are researching if more farmers can continue their operations by tilling less to protect the soil.

“Then you have your chances of us being windy over here, you have a lot of chances that you lose your soil, not just the soil but the topsoil, which is what actually grows your crops,” Jagadish said.

Since water is a precious commodity, Jagadish wants to study how to balance cover crops to get the best benefit out of them.

“We want to be in a position where we try and manage cover crops in a way that we are not actually hurting the next crop that we are going to grow,” Jagadish said.

Researchers will study how adding a rotation with sorghum into the operations of cotton farmers will help use less water and improve the soil’s health.

“Sorghum actually brings about not just the economic side, the yield and things, but also it has huge biomass which adds a lot more to the soil,” Jagadish said.

Throughout all of these practices, Jagadish said they are looking to prove these practices are climate smart.

“We want to be in a position where we are able to demonstrate the greenhouse gas reductions by using these climate smart commodities,” Jagadish said.

Jagadish also tells KCBD they will work with producers across the area to do the research. He said he hopes this will help them cash in on incentives for having a climate smart farm.

